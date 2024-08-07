Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Ukrainian forces strike inside Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky looks at F-16 fighting aircrafts during marking the Day of the Ukrainian Air Forces, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in an undisclosed location, Ukraine, August 4, 2024.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky looks at F-16 fighting aircrafts during marking the Day of the Ukrainian Air Forces, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in an undisclosed location, Ukraine, August 4, 2024.

Reuters

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and representatives of the country’s military have so far refused to comment on a reported Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk region of Russia. For now, information about the attack is coming only from official Russian sources. But whatever the Ukrainians are doing, they have the Russian government’s full attention.

On Tuesday, Russia claimed to have repelled a“massive” Ukrainian attack by land and air in the area, but Kremlin officials were forced to acknowledge on Wednesday that the fight was continuing. The region’s local governor has declared astate of emergency, and local residents have been asked to both donate blood and to evacuate. Russia has also deployed National Guard troops to protect a nuclear power plant located 40 miles inside Russia.

Whatever happens over the next few days, this is not the beginning of a major Ukrainian push into Russian territory. Ukrainian forces lack the manpower and the weapons to sustain a major push.

But Ukraine may well succeed in forcing Russia to redeploy troops from other areas to play defense on its own territory. It will certainly boost Ukrainian morale. Finally, it signals to President Vladimir Putin that Ukraine is still capable of embarrassing his military and throwing a wrench in Russian battle plans.

One more detail to watch: Russian witnesses say the small Russian town of Sudzha has been attacked and is on fire. Sudzha is also thelast major transit point for the Russian pipeline gas that’s still heading to Europe.

russiaukrainezelensky

Today In 60 Seconds

What Tim Walz adds to Kamala Harris’s campaign

Why Putin agreed to the US-Russia prisoner swap

Biden's Supreme Court reform has zero chance of becoming law

Will Kamala Harris’ momentum last in the race against Trump?

Biden's exit overshadows Netanyahu's US visit

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest