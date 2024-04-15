Menu Icon
US bill to fund Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan could move this week

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) makes a statement to members of the news media in Washington, U.S., February 27, 2024.

REUTERS/Leah Millis

House Speaker Mike Johnson is looking to pass that long-stalled military aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan this week.

Johnson, the country’s highest-ranking Republican, is in a bind: The Biden administration, most Democrats, and much of the GOP establishment want more aid for Israel and Ukraine. GOP hardliners, led by Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, say foreign wars aren’t America’s business and that border security is more important.

MTG, as she’s known, has even threatened a vote to remove Johnson – a fate that befell his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, after a similar spending clash with the party’s extreme right.

But experts say enough Democrats will likely support a new bill based on a recent $95 billion Senate package. Importantly, Iran’s drone-and-missile attack on Israel mollified some Democrats’ misgivings about support for Israel.

MTG may push ahead with the ouster vote anyway, but there’s little GOP appetite for another bruising succession battle – a mood underscored by Donald Trump’s open support for Johnson.

“This is the last gasp for the far-right hostage takers,” says Clayton Allen, Eurasia Group’s US politics expert.

“MTG forgot that if you take a hostage, you better know damn well that you can kill it before you start making demands.”

Latest