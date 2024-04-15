We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
US bill to fund Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan could move this week
House Speaker Mike Johnson is looking to pass that long-stalled military aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan this week.
Johnson, the country’s highest-ranking Republican, is in a bind: The Biden administration, most Democrats, and much of the GOP establishment want more aid for Israel and Ukraine. GOP hardliners, led by Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, say foreign wars aren’t America’s business and that border security is more important.
MTG, as she’s known, has even threatened a vote to remove Johnson – a fate that befell his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, after a similar spending clash with the party’s extreme right.
But experts say enough Democrats will likely support a new bill based on a recent $95 billion Senate package. Importantly, Iran’s drone-and-missile attack on Israel mollified some Democrats’ misgivings about support for Israel.
MTG may push ahead with the ouster vote anyway, but there’s little GOP appetite for another bruising succession battle – a mood underscored by Donald Trump’s open support for Johnson.
“This is the last gasp for the far-right hostage takers,” says Clayton Allen, Eurasia Group’s US politics expert.
“MTG forgot that if you take a hostage, you better know damn well that you can kill it before you start making demands.”