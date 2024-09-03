We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
US campuses brace for return of Gaza protests
As Israel is rocked by protests following the recent killings of six hostages in Gaza, demonstrations surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict are also returning to US campuses as students return for fall semester.
Protesters were seen on Tuesday at Columbia University in New York City, where some of the most high-profile campus demonstrations over the war occurred last spring. The demonstrators are renewing calls for the university to end relationships with companies tied to Israel. There have also been related protests in recent days at Indiana University, the University of Michigan, and McGill University in Montreal.
We’ll be watching to see if the protests spiral into a larger movement, as they did earlier this year, which could potentially shape conversations surrounding the US 2024 presidential election as Election Day draws closer.