Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Trump wants a White House AI czar

President-elect Donald Trump points his finger at the Palm Beach County Convention Center on Nov. 6, 2024.

President-elect Donald Trump points his finger at the Palm Beach County Convention Center on Nov. 6, 2024.

REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Contributing Writer
https://x.com/ScottNover
https://www.linkedin.com/in/scottnover/
Donald Trump is considering naming an AI czar, the incoming president’s transition team told Axios.

If appointed, this person would be the White House official tasked with coordinating the federal government’s use of the emerging technology and its policies toward it. And while the role will not go to Elon Musk, the billionaire tech CEO who has been named to run a government efficiency commission for Trump, he will have input as to who gets the job.

The Trump administration has promised a deregulatory attitude toward artificial intelligence, including undoing President Joe Biden’s 2023 executive order on AI.

That order not only tasked the federal departments and agencies with evaluating how to regulate the technology given their statutory authority but also how to use it to further their own goals. Under Biden, each agency was tasked with naming a chief AI officer. If Trump is to keep those positions, the White House AI czar would likely coordinate with these officials across the executive branch.
donald trumptrumptrump 2.0white houseaiartificial intelligenceai regulationai czar

Latest Videos

GZERO World Clips

Trump 2.0 cabinet picks: "Loyalty is the currency of the moment"

How will Trump 2.0 impact AI?
GZERO AI Video

How will Trump 2.0 impact AI?

Putin's strategy in Ukraine ahead of Trump's return
Quick Take

Putin's strategy in Ukraine ahead of Trump's return

Trump foreign policy in a MAGA, MAGA world
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Trump foreign policy in a MAGA, MAGA world

How Trump forced Europe's hand on Ukraine
Ian Explains

How Trump forced Europe's hand on Ukraine

What Trump’s cabinet picks reveal so far
US Politics

What Trump’s cabinet picks reveal so far