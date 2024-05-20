Menu Icon
Political Mini Crossword: Assassination nation


This has been a crazy week of suspected and attempted assassinations. Play this crossword puzzle to get up to speed.

Why was Slovakia's Prime Minister attacked?

Biden and Trump both betting debates will make the other look bad

Xi invites Putin to China to strengthen "no limits" partnership

North Macedonia's EU membership bid complicated by new nationalist government

What's next after MTG fails in bid to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson

