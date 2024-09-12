You vs. the News: GZERO's Weekly News Quiz GZERO Media

<section><h2>GZERO's Weekly News Quiz, Sept. 13, 2024</h2><p><p dir="ltr">Think you know what's going on around the world? Here's your chance to prove it. <br/></p></p></section><section><h2><p dir="ltr">Taylor Swift’s Tuesday Instagram post endorsing Kamala Harris for president has driven over how many clicks to <a href="https://nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fgzeromedia.us12.list-manage.com%2Ftrack%2Fclick%3Fu%3D7404e6dcdc8018f49c82e941d%26id%3Dfe853a65c8%26e%3D11b396751e&data=05%7C02%7Csparks%40eurasiagroup.net%7C08b528f6c8ac46013f8f08dcd31a3ef3%7Cc5698eff16b0459492c4790461230a8b%7C0%7C0%7C638617356928198007%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=z9gtgnuxmltzOHol6Qhd4yJFQNGvX6Kd9nCfEW7ED1A%3D&reserved=0">Vote.org</a>, a site that registers voters?<br/></p></h2></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">How much did former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi say Europe needs to spend to maintain an economy that can compete with the US and China in his newly released report for the European Commission?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">With a US government shutdown looming again, House Speaker Mike Johnson has tried, so far unsuccessfully, to link a government funding bill to a new law that would do what?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">What is the name of France’s new prime minister? </p></h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">What did Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ask the West to do amid visits from the top US and UK diplomats this week?</p></h3></section><section><h2></h2><p>Thanks for playing. Better luck next time.</p></section><section><h3></h3><p>Score! Well done!</p></section>