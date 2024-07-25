Menu Icon
Accessibility is critical for the world's disability community

July 25, 2024
GZERO Staff
Accessibility is critical for the world's disability community

An estimated 1.6 billion people, roughly 18% of the world’s population, are part of the disability community, and that number grows each year. Yet Microsoft’s Chief Accessibility Officer Jenny Lay-Flurrie says only 2% of websites globally are accessible. As Disability Pride Month comes to an end, GZERO’s Tony Maciulis spoke to her about confronting challenges at work and home while embracing the diversity of different abilities.

Watch more interviews from Global Stage.

