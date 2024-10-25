Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.

Trending Now

scroll to top arrow or icon
UN General AssemblyVirtual EventsInterviewsAI & SocietyPodcastsAbout

Can we achieve gender equality by 2030?

October 25, 2024
GZERO Staff
Can we achieve gender equality by 2030?

It has been nearly 30 years since former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton declared at the UN Conference on Women, hosted in Beijing, that “Women’s rights are human rights.” While progress has been made in some key areas, like education and access to healthcare, the number of women in the global labor force has remained largely stagnant since the 1990s. Women still trail men overall in income, digital inclusion, and even access to banking.

This week World Bank announced a bold initiative to bridge that divide by creating more economic opportunity, broadening female leadership, and reducing gender-based violence in the next 5 years as 2030 approaches. GZERO’s Tony Maciulis spoke to two of the architects of the plan—World Bank’s Global Head of Gender Hana Brixi, and Nathalie Akon Gabala, who is Global Director of Gender and Economic Inclusion at the International Finance Corporation.

Many global organizations have pledged to close the gender gap and have fallen short. Brixi tells Maciulis “more transparency and more accountability” will be needed to succeed, and details the approach World Bank will take in the coming years.

Watch more from Global Stage.
From Your Site Articles
tony maciulishana brixinathalie akon gabalagender inequalityglobal stageunited nationswomen's rightsgender gap

More from Global Stage

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?

How do we ensure AI is safe, available to everyone, and enhancing productivity? It’s a big topic at this year’s UN General Assembly. That’s why GZERO’s Global Stage livestream brought together leading experts at the heart of the action for “Live from the United Nations: Securing our Digital Future,” an event produced in partnership between the Complex Risk Analytics Fund, or CRAF’d, and GZERO Media’s Global Stage series, sponsored by Microsoft.

Global economy at risk if Middle East conflict expands, says World Bank's Ayhan Kose

Global economy at risk if Middle East conflict expands, says World Bank's Ayhan Kose

While the global economy shows signs of growth and decreasing inflation, the near future involves risks, including the escalation in the Middle East impacting oil prices, strained China-US relations, and an increasingly challenging tariff and trade environment, said Ayhan Kose, World Bank Deputy Chief Economist. He discussed the geopolitical tensions influencing the global economy with GZERO's Tony Maciulis at the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington, DC, in a GZERO Global Stage interview.

How to protect elections in the age of AI

How to protect elections in the age of AI

GZERO Media, on the ground at the 2024 Munich Security Conference, held a Global Stage discussion on Feb. 17 entitled “Protecting Elections in the Age of AI.” We spoke with Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft; Ian Bremmer, president and founder of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media; Fiona Hill, senior fellow for the Center on the United States and Europe at Brookings; Eva Maydell, an EU parliamentarian and a lead negotiator of the EU Chips Act and Artificial Intelligence Act; Kersti Kaljulaid, the former president of Estonia; with European correspondent Maria Tadeo moderating. These thought leaders and experts discussed the implications of the rapid rise of AI amid this historic election year.

Ian Bremmer and Amina Mohammed on the promise and peril of AI

Ian Bremmer and Amina Mohammed on the promise and peril of AI

In a GZERO Global Stage discussion at the 79th UN General Assembly, Ian Bremmer and Amina Mohammed emphasized the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to drive progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and address global inequities.

UN's Guy Ryder calls for inclusivity and collaboration to tackle global problems

UN's Guy Ryder calls for inclusivity and collaboration to tackle global problems

In a Global Stage conversation from inside the United Nations headquarters during the 79th General Assembly, Guy Ryder, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, addressed the challenges of global collaboration in today’s divided world. Despite geopolitical tensions and ongoing conflicts, Ryder stressed that member states are committed to implementing the Pact for the Future, an inter-governmentally negotiated pact focused on tackling today's global issues to protect the needs and interests of future generations.

IMF's Kristalina Georgieva: We help countries build resilience to handle shocks

IMF's Kristalina Georgieva: We help countries build resilience to handle shocks

In a GZERO Global Stage discussion at the 79th UN General Assembly, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva expressed pride in the institution’s proactive response during a period marked by global crises. Georgieva emphasized that the IMF’s role extends beyond financial aid by helping countries build strong policies and institutions, ensuring resilience in the face of shocks.

AI & Society

Why true AI progress is dependent on collective engagement

Why true AI progress is dependent on collective engagement

How AI is tackling food security, disaster response and other global challenges

How AI is tackling food security, disaster response and other global challenges

AI's evolving role in society

AI's evolving role in society

AI & election security

AI & election security

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

About UsCareers PressContact Us Privacy PolicyTerms of Use
© 2024 GZERO Media. All Rights Reserved | A Eurasia Group company.
gzeromedia.com
GZERO Media logoMicrosoft logo