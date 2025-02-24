Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.

Trending Now

scroll to top arrow or icon
Munich Security ConferenceWorld Economic ForumEventsInterviewsPodcastsAbout

The convergence of geopolitics and cyberspace

February 24, 2025
GZERO Staff
The convergence of geopolitics and cyberspaceplay icon
Cyberwarfare is escalating, with major players like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea using digital attacks to advance geopolitical goals. As Anne Neuberger explains, “they play out with regard to sometimes groups aligned with countries or sometimes financially driven.” She points to the cyberattack Russia launched the night before its invasion of Ukraine, disrupting Ukraine’s military satellites, as a prime example. Neuberger also warns about the growing influence of Russian-backed criminal groups that “are impacting infrastructure around the world, notably significant growth in the healthcare sector, through ransomware attacks.” With cyber threats becoming more complex, it is sparking fears about long-term vulnerabilities that countries must be aware of.
Watch the full conversation: Is the Europe-US rift leaving us all vulnerable?
This conversation is presented by GZERO in partnership with Microsoft from the 2025 Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical and technological trends shaping our world.
From Your Site Articles
global stagemunich security conferenceeuropean unionann neubergerian bremmercyberspacegeopolitics

More from Global Stage

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?play icon

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?

How do we ensure AI is safe, available to everyone, and enhancing productivity? It’s a big topic at this year’s UN General Assembly. That’s why GZERO’s Global Stage livestream brought together leading experts at the heart of the action for “Live from the United Nations: Securing our Digital Future,” an event produced in partnership between the Complex Risk Analytics Fund, or CRAF’d, and GZERO Media’s Global Stage series, sponsored by Microsoft.

Is the Europe-US rift leaving us all vulnerable?play icon

Is the Europe-US rift leaving us all vulnerable?

As the tense and politically charged 2025 Munich Security Conference draws to a close, GZERO’s Global Stage series presents a conversation about strained relationships between the US and Europe, Ukraine's path ahead, and rising threats in cyberspace.

The rise of global impunity in a G-Zero worldplay icon

The rise of global impunity in a G-Zero world

“If the G-Zero world is winning, one of the things that's also winning is impunity,” says Ian Bremmer, president and founder of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media. Speaking at the 2025 Munich Security Conference, Bremmer highlights the rise of global impunity and the challenges of deterrence in today’s volatile geopolitical climate.

Is free speech under attack in Europe? Roberta Metsola weighs inplay icon

Is free speech under attack in Europe? Roberta Metsola weighs in

“There is a sort of doubt about freedom of expression here or protection of free speech in Europe,” says Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament.

Afghanistan’s crisis deepens: Fawzia Koofi on Taliban rule and global responseplay icon

Afghanistan’s crisis deepens: Fawzia Koofi on Taliban rule and global response

“The Taliban’s war is against women,” Fawzia Koofi, former Afghan parliamentarian, and women’s rights activist, told GZERO’s Tony Maciulis on the sidelines of the 2025 Munich Security Conference.

The growing cyber threat: Ransomware, China, and state-sponsored attacksplay icon

The growing cyber threat: Ransomware, China, and state-sponsored attacks

"Ransomware attacks surged 252% last year—hospitals, schools, and local governments are paying the price," said Brad Smith, Microsoft vice chair and president, during a Global Stage discussion at the 2025 Munich Security Conference.

AI & Society

Groundbreaking AI projects showcased at AI Action Summit in Paris

Groundbreaking AI projects showcased at AI Action Summit in Paris

AI in 2025: The "new electricity" could create huge economic growth

AI in 2025: The "new electricity" could create huge economic growth

The AI economy

The AI economy

Why true AI progress is dependent on collective engagement

Why true AI progress is dependent on collective engagement

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

About UsCareers PressContact Us Privacy PolicyTerms of Use
© 2025 GZERO Media. All Rights Reserved | A Eurasia Group company.
gzeromedia.com
GZERO Media logoMicrosoft logo