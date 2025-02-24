February 24, 2025
The convergence of geopolitics and cyberspace
Cyberwarfare is escalating, with major players like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea using digital attacks to advance geopolitical goals. As Anne Neuberger explains, “they play out with regard to sometimes groups aligned with countries or sometimes financially driven.” She points to the cyberattack Russia launched the night before its invasion of Ukraine, disrupting Ukraine’s military satellites, as a prime example. Neuberger also warns about the growing influence of Russian-backed criminal groups that “are impacting infrastructure around the world, notably significant growth in the healthcare sector, through ransomware attacks.” With cyber threats becoming more complex, it is sparking fears about long-term vulnerabilities that countries must be aware of.