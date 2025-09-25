Menu Icon
India’s race to leverage AI by 2047

September 25, 2025
GZERO Staff
India’s race to leverage AI by 2047play icon

"India must leverage this technology to become a developed country by 2047. If not, we risk growing old without ever having grown rich," says Secretary S. Krishnan, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for the Government of India.

With 1.4 billion people, India has a narrow window to reach developed-country status by 2047. Leaders stress that AI, frugal innovation, and low-cost solutions could unlock that opportunity—and offer lessons for the wider Global South.

Watch more Global Stage coverage from the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly here: gzeromedia.com/globalstage

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?play icon

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?

How do we ensure AI is safe, available to everyone, and enhancing productivity? It’s a big topic at this year’s UN General Assembly. That’s why GZERO’s Global Stage livestream brought together leading experts at the heart of the action for “Live from the United Nations: Securing our Digital Future,” an event produced in partnership between the Complex Risk Analytics Fund, or CRAF’d, and GZERO Media’s Global Stage series, sponsored by Microsoft.

Is the Europe-US rift leaving us all vulnerable?play icon

Is the Europe-US rift leaving us all vulnerable?

As the tense and politically charged 2025 Munich Security Conference draws to a close, GZERO’s Global Stage series presents a conversation about strained relationships between the US and Europe, Ukraine's path ahead, and rising threats in cyberspace.

Global Stage live from the 80th UN General Assembly | Tuesday, September 23 11:30 AM ET | gzeromedia.com/globalstage

Watch: Global Stage live from the 80th UN General Assembly

Watch a replay of today's livestream: On the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, our panel of global experts will discuss the future of global cooperation and governance in the age of AI. Our livestream discussion, "Global Stage: Live from the 80th UN General Assembly" examines these key issues, live from the sidelines of UN headquarters on the first day of high-level General Debate. Watch live at gzeromedia.com/globalstage

Live from the UN: Rethink, Reset, Deliver Better with Data & AI

Today at 5 pm ET, live from the UN: Rethink, Reset, Deliver Better with Data & AI

Join us live from United Nations headquarters today at 5:30 pm ET! Global leaders, policymakers, technologists, and frontline partners will convene for a UN-hosted live event during the General Assembly High-level Week. The event will examine how smarter use of data and technology, supported by renewed coherence and efficiency, can unlock new solutions to global challenges. Watch live at https://www.gzeromedia.com/unglobalstage.

Global trade is experiencing a tectonic shift, says UNCTAD's Rebeca Grynspanplay icon

Global trade is experiencing a tectonic shift, says UNCTAD's Rebeca Grynspan

The Trump administration’s tariffs have added uncertainty and complexity to global trade, particularly burdening emerging and developing economies. UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan calls this a “tectonic shift in the trade regime,” noting that negotiations have replaced a potential tariff war.

The UN at 80: Can multilateralism survive AI, war, and fragmentation?play icon

The UN at 80: Can multilateralism survive AI, war, and fragmentation?

A world beset by war, widening inequality, climate stress, and runaway AI demands institutions that can still deliver. In a Global Stage conversation recorded live on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, moderated by journalist Julia Chatterley, our expert panel probes whether multilateralism can adapt amid crisis and competition.

