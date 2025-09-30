September 30, 2025
Participation = trust: Malawi’s citizens’ juries deliver democracy
Public trust isn’t a “nice to have," it’s the foundation of democracy.
Ambassador Agnes Mary Chimbiri-Molande explains how citizens’ juries in Malawi bring people into local budgeting and development decisions, building transparency and trust by design.
Excerpt from a Global Stage livestream at UN HQ on the International Day of Democracy at the 80th UN General Assembly.
