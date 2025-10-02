Menu Icon
Putting institutions above individuals: Ending impunity to save trust in democracy

October 02, 2025
GZERO Staff
Putting institutions above individuals: Ending impunity to save trust in democracyplay icon

Ambassador Paula Narváez Ojeda warns that when powerful actors break norms without consequences, young people lose faith, further pushing societies toward tribalism and away from respectful debate, amplified by toxic social media dynamics. The fix: put institutions above individuals and make accountability real.

“How can we talk about democracy’s importance if people witness every day that nothing happens to those who don’t respect it?”

Excerpt from a Global Stage livestream at UN HQ on the International Day of Democracy.

Watch more of GZERO Media’s Global Stage series, sponsored by Microsoft, from the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly here: gzeromedia.com/globalstage

More from Global Stage

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?play icon

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?

How do we ensure AI is safe, available to everyone, and enhancing productivity? It’s a big topic at this year’s UN General Assembly. That’s why GZERO’s Global Stage livestream brought together leading experts at the heart of the action for “Live from the United Nations: Securing our Digital Future,” an event produced in partnership between the Complex Risk Analytics Fund, or CRAF’d, and GZERO Media’s Global Stage series, sponsored by Microsoft.

Is the Europe-US rift leaving us all vulnerable?play icon

Is the Europe-US rift leaving us all vulnerable?

As the tense and politically charged 2025 Munich Security Conference draws to a close, GZERO’s Global Stage series presents a conversation about strained relationships between the US and Europe, Ukraine's path ahead, and rising threats in cyberspace.

Global Stage live from the 80th UN General Assembly | Tuesday, September 23 11:30 AM ET | gzeromedia.com/globalstage

Watch: Global Stage live from the 80th UN General Assembly

Watch a replay of today's livestream: On the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, our panel of global experts will discuss the future of global cooperation and governance in the age of AI. Our livestream discussion, "Global Stage: Live from the 80th UN General Assembly" examines these key issues, live from the sidelines of UN headquarters on the first day of high-level General Debate. Watch live at gzeromedia.com/globalstage

Why is public trust low, and how to fix itplay icon

Why is public trust low, and how to fix it

Why is trust in democracy so low? Iain Walker, executive director of the newDemocracy Foundation, argues that the incentives of modern elections, which reward demonization and five-second public opinion, make it difficult to solve complex problems. The fix: create spaces for public judgment where citizens have time, information, and a mandate to deliberate.

Democracy 2.0: Delivering on people’s needsplay icon

Democracy 2.0: Delivering on people’s needs

Are there more autocracies than democracies in the world today, and why does it matter? María del Carmen Sacasa (UNDP LAC) argues we’re in a paradigm shift, not a terminal crisis.

Citizens’ assemblies helped Ireland move from conflict to consensusplay icon

Citizens’ assemblies helped Ireland move from conflict to consensus

Citizens’ assemblies helped Northern Ireland transform a violent past into today’s deliberative politics. Ambassador Fergal Mythen traces the arc from the New Ireland Forum (1983–84) through national roadshows and town halls to today’s independent citizens’ assemblies, processes that fed into parliament, broadened public understanding, and built “losers’ consent.”

AI & Society

How AI for Good is tackling the digital divide

How AI for Good is tackling the digital divide

Using AI to diagnose patients with a smartphone but no healthcare access

Using AI to diagnose patients with a smartphone but no healthcare access

AI can only help people who can access electricity and internet

AI can only help people who can access electricity and internet

AI trends in 2025 that drive progress on global goals

AI trends in 2025 that drive progress on global goals

