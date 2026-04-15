A full-stack approach to AI
At the 2026 World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings, GZERO’s Tony Maciulis spoke with Microsoft’s Vickie Robinson and the World Bank Group’s German Cufré on why AI readiness depends on closing the digital access gap.
Despite progress, 2.2 billion people remain offline. “You need to cross the Rubicon from access to actual adoption,” Robinson said, noting that connectivity alone won’t unlock AI’s potential. Cufré emphasized that access must be tied to outcomes. “It’s not about connectivity itself… it’s about giving people the skills to use the devices,” he said, underscoring the need for a holistic approach that addresses devices, affordability, energy, and upskilling.
Both highlighted the importance of public-private collaboration to scale impact, particularly as development funding tightens and private investment becomes essential. Ultimately, Robinson argued, success means moving from access to adoption in a coordinated way so communities can fully participate in the AI economy.
This conversation is presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical forces reshaping our world.