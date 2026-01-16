Watch our Global Stage premiere live from Davos

Menu Icon
January 16, 2026
LIVE PREMIERE: World Economic Forum 2026 | Global Stage Live from Davos | Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026 | 12 PM ET | 6 PM CET | gzeromedia.com/globalstage | Global Stage GZERO X Microsoft

As AI reshapes economies and societies at unprecedented speed, global leaders are mobilizing historic levels of investment into digital infrastructure, data centers, and connectivity. Yet a central question remains: what does it take to turn investment into real, equitable AI access on the ground?

Building on the World Economic Forum’s high-level discussions around AI financing and global connectivity, this Global Stage livestream shifts the focus from capital to execution. We’ll examine how countries can cooperate in a more contested world to translate investment into inclusive, large-scale AI deployment.

Watch the live premiere on Wednesday, January 21st at 12PM ET/6 PM CEST at gzeromedia.com/globalstage.

Participants:

  • Ian Bremmer, President and Founder, Eurasia Group and GZERO Media
  • Strive Masiyiwa, Founder & Executive Chairman, Econet Group; Co-Founder, Higherlife Foundation
  • Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President, Microsoft
  • Rishi Sunak, Former Prime Minister, United Kingdom
This livestream is the latest in the Webby-nominated Global Stage series, a partnership between GZERO and Microsoft that examines critical issues at the intersection of technology, politics, and society.

Global Stage Live from Davos

Live premiere: Wednesday, January 21 at 12 PM ET/ 6 PM CET

gzeromedia.com/globalstage

