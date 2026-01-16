Watch our Global Stage premiere live from Davos
As AI reshapes economies and societies at unprecedented speed, global leaders are mobilizing historic levels of investment into digital infrastructure, data centers, and connectivity. Yet a central question remains: what does it take to turn investment into real, equitable AI access on the ground?
Building on the World Economic Forum’s high-level discussions around AI financing and global connectivity, this Global Stage livestream shifts the focus from capital to execution. We’ll examine how countries can cooperate in a more contested world to translate investment into inclusive, large-scale AI deployment.
Watch the live premiere on Wednesday, January 21st at 12PM ET/6 PM CEST at gzeromedia.com/globalstage.
Participants:
- Ian Bremmer, President and Founder, Eurasia Group and GZERO Media
- Strive Masiyiwa, Founder & Executive Chairman, Econet Group; Co-Founder, Higherlife Foundation
- Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President, Microsoft
- Rishi Sunak, Former Prime Minister, United Kingdom
Global Stage Live from Davos
Live premiere: Wednesday, January 21 at 12 PM ET/ 6 PM CET