Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Deep conflict at DeepMind

​The Deepmind logo is being displayed on a smartphone with the Google Gemini logo in the background in this photo illustration in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb. 8, 2024.

The Deepmind logo is being displayed on a smartphone with the Google Gemini logo in the background in this photo illustration in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb. 8, 2024.

Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto
Google DeepMind employees are pushing the company to drop its military contracts. Two hundred workers at the Google AI division, about 5% of its staff, signed a letter earlier this year urging the company to get out of the business of war. The existence of this letter, dated May 16, was first reported by Time on Aug. 23.

While Google supplies cloud services to militaries, including the United States, Google DeepMind signed a pledge in 2018 vowing not to help develop any lethal autonomous weapons.

The signatories don’t specify militaries by name but do link to a report disclosing Google’s contract for cloud services and AI with the Israeli military.

It’s not a major action by employees but demonstrates the debate over where lines might be drawn between military and private sector technologies — even when they involve the same vendors.

For now, the emergence of the letter is unlikely to change anything for a company that currently has billions of dollars worth of military contracts.

Today In 60 Seconds

Defining Kamala Harris at DNC 2024

Ukraine's Kursk invasion complicates Putin's war efforts

DNC unites around 3 key themes

Why Project 2025 is getting so much attention at the DNC

DNC Night 2: Obama set to rally support for Harris

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest