We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Deep conflict at DeepMind
While Google supplies cloud services to militaries, including the United States, Google DeepMind signed a pledge in 2018 vowing not to help develop any lethal autonomous weapons.
The signatories don’t specify militaries by name but do link to a report disclosing Google’s contract for cloud services and AI with the Israeli military.
It’s not a major action by employees but demonstrates the debate over where lines might be drawn between military and private sector technologies — even when they involve the same vendors.For now, the emergence of the letter is unlikely to change anything for a company that currently has billions of dollars worth of military contracts.