Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Hard Numbers: Nobels awarded, OpenAI’s soaring valuation, Gemini is getting fluent, Grindr’s wingmen, Supermicro’s macro sales

​Professor Ellen Moons, Secretary General at the Swedish Academy of Sciences Hans Ellegren, and Professor Anders Irback announce that John J. Hopfield and Geoffrey E. Hinton are the winners of this year's Nobel Prize winners in Physics in Stockholm, Sweden, on Oct. 8, 2024.

Professor Ellen Moons, Secretary General at the Swedish Academy of Sciences Hans Ellegren, and Professor Anders Irback announce that John J. Hopfield and Geoffrey E. Hinton are the winners of this year's Nobel Prize winners in Physics in Stockholm, Sweden, on Oct. 8, 2024.

REUTERS/Tom Little

2: Two AI researchers, Geoffrey Hinton and John Hopfield, were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics on Oct. 8. The pair were credited as pioneers of artificial neural networks, the machine learning technique that has powered the artificial intelligence revolution. Neural networks help computers learn by mimicking the activities of the human brain. “Thanks to their work humanity now has a new item in its toolbox, which we can choose to use for good purposes,” the Nobel committee wrote on X.

157 billion: OpenAI raised $6.6 billion last week in a new funding round led by Thrive Capital, including other investors such as Microsoft, SoftBank, and Nvidia. The company behind ChatGPT is now the second-most-valuable private company in the world, worth $157 billion, behind ByteDance ($220 billion) and just ahead of China’s Ant Group ($150 billion) and SpaceX ($125 billion).

9: Google is expanding its Gemini AI services in India. Since 40% of users there rely on voice interactions with the chatbot, the company says it will soon support not just Hindi, but nine total Indian languages — Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, and Urdu.

14 million: The gay dating app Grindr wants its 14 million users to have AI “wingmen.” These agents will help people find the most meaningful connections, plan dates, and — eventually — book reservations so you don’t have to lift a finger. Grindr says these features will be fully up and running by 2027 at the latest. Will your next date have to make any effort at all?

100,000: Supermicro, a company that makes servers for data centers, said it is shipping 100,000 graphics processors per quarter. The announcement sent its stock soaring more than 15% on Oct. 7, a day when the Dow Jones fell 400 points.
googlegrindrsupermicrovaluationsartificial intelligenceaiopenainobelphysicphysicsgeoffrey hintonnobel prize

Today In 60 Seconds

Europe's biggest concerns about Middle East, one year after Oct. 7

Putin's nuclear policy revision is a sign of weakness

Japan’s new PM: What to expect

Can Zelensky's 'victory plan' bring peace to Ukraine?

Why Canadians are tired of Justin Trudeau

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest