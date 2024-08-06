We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
How China smuggles sought-after chips
The US has placed strict limits on the sale of powerful chips to China. But in the underground electronics market in Shenzhen, the southeastern port city, vendors reportedly claim to be moving hundreds or even thousands of banned chips. These include Nvidia’s A100 and H100 series chips, their most advanced models.
One vendor said he arranged a $103 million shipment to a nearby warehouse. “The Shenzhen market cannot be restricted,” he told the Times. That these middlemen are getting their hands on powerful chips is a serious threat to US economic and national security priorities, as the Biden administration is dead set on limiting Chinese access to any technologies that can fuel the government’s AI ambitions. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said recently that she’s under “no illusions” that her department is executing their goals perfectly and told the Times she’s limited by budget constraints.A Chinese military with artificial intelligence at its fingertips is a nightmare scenario for the US, and while its export controls have limited what China can make, it might never be able to fully plug leaks in the mechanism.