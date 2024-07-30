Menu Icon
everything is political

Video game’s voices want to be heard

A SAG-AFTRA placard is placed inside a car in Burbank, California, during an earlier strike in 2023.

A SAG-AFTRA placard is placed inside a car in Burbank, California, during an earlier strike in 2023.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
SAG-AFTRA, the main actors’ union in Hollywood, announced that it is once again striking — this time against video game companies that depend on actors, particularly their voices.

The strike, which began on July 26 after a year-and-a-half of negotiations, halted member performances for 10 major studios — Activision Blizzard, Blindlight, Disney, Electronic Arts, Formosa Interactive, Insomniac Games, Llama Productions, Take 2 Productions, VoiceWorks, and WB Games.

The strike demands are similar to what the union asked of film studios in its strike last year: not only higher wages but also protections against the use of artificial intelligence. A deal struck with the film studios late last year allowed the use of AI to produce “digital replicas” of its members — as long as they were properly compensated. Their union didn’t halt AI, they just got their members paid, a result that’ll surely be in the back of negotiators’ minds amid the video game strike.
Latest