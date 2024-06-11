We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Who wants to buy Humane?
Humane, the company behind the panned AI-powered wearable pin, is seeking a buyer for a $1 billion. It held sale discussions with a few companies including the computer manufacturer HP.
A billion dollar price tag is steep for a company whose product very publicly flopped. The New York Times reported that it only sold 10,000 units of its AI pin as of April, far short of its target of 100,000 for the year. It began talking to prospective buyers only a week after negative reviews came out. And the bleeding hasn’t stopped: Last week, Humane instructed its customers to stop using its charging case because it could pose a fire safety risk.
But Humane is betting that its gadget, or the underlying technology that powers it, can still be of interest to companies eager to get a foothold — or some differentiating advantage — in the AI race.
Perhaps Humane’s pin will never be a wearable assistant … but maybe one day it’ll help your HP printer talk to you.