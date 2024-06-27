Centrists prevail over fringe figures in US primaries

<section><h2>GZERO's Weekly News Quiz, June 28, 2024</h2><p><p dir="ltr">Think you know what's going on around the world? Here's your chance to prove it. <br/></p></p></section><section><h2><p dir="ltr">Latino voters are the largest ethnic minority voting bloc in the US. What percentage of eligible voters are Latino?</p></h2></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">Which resource-rich South American country suffered a brief coup this week? </p></h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">The Israeli Supreme Court unanimously voted this week to widen the draft for military service in Israel to include which group?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will take over as NATO’s Secretary-General in October, becoming the fourth Dutch leader to hold the alliance’s top political position. Our question has nothing to do with that: How tall is Rutte?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">What triggered deadly protests in Kenya this week? </p></h3></section><section><h2></h2><p>Thanks for playing. Better luck next time.</p></section><section><h3></h3><p>Score! Well done!</p></section>