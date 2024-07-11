Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Graphic Truth: Motherhood can wait

Graphic Truth: Motherhood can wait
Annie Gugliotta

Women in wealthy countries are increasingly waiting to have children. What gives? Well, a complex array of factors are fueling this trend, but financial concerns appear to be a central cause.

A recent poll in Canada, for example, found that 55% of Canadians between the ages of 18 to 34 pointed to the housing crisis as affecting their decision and timing about when to start a family.

In the US, child care costs are a growing concern across the country. Meanwhile, the US remains on a short list of countries that do not guarantee paid parental leave. Have economic conditions made it more difficult to have children? We’d love to hear your thoughts. Write to us here.

childbearingg7child care costshealthcaremotherhood

Today In 60 Seconds

NATO Summit: Biden's uncertain future worries US allies

UK's new PM Starmer aims for closer EU ties

Biden and Trump both betting debates will make the other look bad

How the Supreme Court immunity ruling changes presidential power

Why replacing Biden would be a challenge

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest