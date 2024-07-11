We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Trump's VP pick remains a secret
On Monday, the Republicans will host their convention in Milwaukee, a party that won’t feature past Donald Trump opponent Nikki Haley but will include Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was given a speaking spot at the last minute. But most of the eyes that aren’t watching Biden’s fortunes will be looking for Trump’s pick for his vice presidential running mate.
The Veepstakes will be decided by next week, with a handful of contenders in consideration, including Tim Scott, Elise Stefanik, JD Vance, Marco Rubio, and Doug Burgum, among others.
Earlier this week, in Florida, Trump teased Rubio as a potential pick. But Trump is prone to speaking off the cuff, and he’s also mercurial – meaning you can’t necessarily infer much from what he says. Burgum and Vance have also been touted as possible favorites. Trump’s VP pick, if it’s been made, remains a secret.