Trump trial deliberations
On Wednesday, jurors assigned to Donald Trump’s fraud case – the first-ever criminal trial of a president — began their deliberations over the former president’s 34 counts of allegedly falsifying business records. If convicted, Trump could face up to four years in prison.
The trial has been an absolute circus, which is unsurprising given that it features a president and alleged fraud and sex. Trump, for his part, not only maintains his innocence but claims the process is corrupt and rigged. And not to set the bar too high, he has compared himself to a saint, suggesting that “Mother Teresa could not beat these charges.”
With the prospect of prison in the mix — experts say jail time is unlikely, but not out of the question — the US is in uncharted territory as Trump prepares for the 2024 presidential election in November.
Jurors are currently deliberating. Last night, they asked to rehear testimony from Michael Cohen and David Pecker and for Judge Juan Merchan to reread his instructions to them.
Everyone is watching for a verdict and how Trump — and the Democrats — handle the jury’s decision. Win or lose, Trump still faces three more criminal trials, though they will likely begin after the election, at which point the already unprecedented ordeal may become even more extraordinary.
