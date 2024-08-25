Menu Icon
Will the DNC momentum take Democrats all the way?

After a week of unity and optimism coming out of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, what’s next for Democrats between now and November? Can they maintain the momentum through to election day? On GZERO World,Ian Bremmer asked former Congresswoman Donna Edwards and presidential historian Douglas Brinkley about their biggest concerns coming out of the DNC as we head into the final months of the 2024 election season. Brinkley, who’s covered presidential elections for over three decades, says any bounce in Dems’ poll numbers will be a good indicator of how successful the DNC was at bringing in independent voters and worries Trump’s erratic behavior could create chaos and confusion at the upcoming presidential debate. Edwards, meanwhile, is concerned about Democrats maintaining enthusiasm until November when they will need voters to brave snow and sleet, stand in long lines, and cast early ballots. Will the wave of donation money that’s come in since Harris became the nominee make the difference? She also worries about Trump’s outbursts and personal attacks but says that if he doesn’t change his tactics, he’ll “lose even more independent and Republican voters.”

gzero world with ian bremmergzero worldian bremmerkamala harristim walzkamala vs trumpdemocratsrepublicanstrumpdnc 2024donna edwardsdouglas brinkleydnc

