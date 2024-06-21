Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Ian Explains: How political chaos in the UK, France, & Canada impacts the US

Ian Explains: How political chaos in the UK, France, & Canada impacts the US
How political chaos in the UK, France, & Canada impacts the US | Ian Bremmer Explains | GZERO World
youtu.be

Big political changes are coming in Western democracies, is the US ready to deal with the fallout? Voters in the United Kingdom and France will head to the polls in the coming weeks after UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron called snap national elections. Both political gambles could have a huge impact on everything from the West’s collective ability to deal with climate change to the AI revolution and countering China’s growing influence.

On Ian Explains, Ian Bremmer breaks down the tumultuous landscapes of French and British politics right now, with an eye on upcoming elections in Canada and the United States.

In Britain, Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party is almost guaranteed to lose control of the government. In France, the far-right National Rally Party is highly favored to win the most seats in the National Assembly. A similar story is playing out in Canada, setting the stage for a potentially brutal electoral defeat next year.

So why should Americans care about all this political chaos so far from home? Watch Ian Explains for more on what’s at stake with so many big elections on the horizon.

Catch GZERO World with Ian Bremmer every week at gzeromedia.com/gzeroworld or on US public television. Check local listings.
From Your Site Articles
canadian politicsfrancegzero worldian bremmerunited kingdomus electionsclimate changeus alliesfrench politicsgzero world with ian bremmerus politics

Today In 60 Seconds

Trump's VP pick: The short list

Macron's snap election gamble will have repercussions for France and EU

Biden and Trump both betting debates will make the other look bad

Putin's rare North Korea visit will deepen ties

Hunter Biden's convictions won't derail his father's re-election bid

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest