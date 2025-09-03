526: Russia launched 526 drones at Ukraine overnight, as rates of drone and missile strikes have nearly doubled since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inconclusive meeting with US President Donald Trump last month. Moscow is advancing slowly on the battlefield while ignoring Trump’s peace deadlines.

$2 trillion: Google was breathing a sigh of relief yesterday after a US federal judge rejected the Justice Department’s request to split up parts of the $2-trillion-plus company, which would involve spinning off its Chrome browser and Android devices. While the decision was a victory for the tech firm, the judge also ordered Google to share its search data with competitors and banned it from penning deals that would make its products the default tools on mobile devices.

60: Thailand’s caretaker Pheu Thai government has requested royal approval to dissolve Parliament after the opposition-backed Anutin Charnvirakul gained key support to form a rival coalition. The move follows last week’s dismissal of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra by the Constitutional Court. If the king allows Parliament to dissolve, it would trigger elections within 60 days .

200,000: The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has deported nearly 200,000 people this year, including some who were accused of gang ties and removed under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act. But on Tuesday, a federal appeals court ruled this act can no longer be used to fast track removals, saying that mass migration isn’t an “invasion.” The case is likely headed to the Supreme Court, but this ruling may temporarily curb Trump’s expanded deportation powers.