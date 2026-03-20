Hard numbers: Colombia’s president under US investigation, Chad to send security forces to Haiti, Eid celebrations in the midst of war, Terrorism deaths rise in Nigeria

800: The number of security officials that Chad, a country in central Africa, will send to Haiti, in the Caribbean, in a bid to help the government there fight off the powerful gangs that have controlled large parts of the country since Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination in 2021. The contribution will help the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force reach its full capacity of 5,500 by October.
2 billion: The approximate number of Muslims in the world celebrating Eid al-Fitr today, one of the holiest days on the Muslim calendar that marks the end of the month of Ramadan. But festivities are clouded for millions in the Middle East, where fighting continued with attacks on Iran and a wave of energy sites in the Gulf. Today also coincides with Nowruz, the Persian New Year, in Iran.
46%: The increase in fatalities from terrorism in Nigeria last year, according to a new report by the Institute for Economics & Peace. The spike sets it apart as the country where terrorism fatalities rose more than any other, fueled by violence involving Boko Haram and its affiliates. Globally, deaths from terrorism fell to their lowest levels in a decade.