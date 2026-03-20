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Hard numbers: Colombia’s president under US investigation, Chad to send security forces to Haiti, Eid celebrations in the midst of war, Terrorism deaths rise in Nigeria

​Presidential Candidate Gustavo Petro for the political alliance 'Pacto Historico' speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bogota, Colombia June 10, 2022.

Presidential Candidate Gustavo Petro for the political alliance 'Pacto Historico' speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bogota, Colombia June 10, 2022.

REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
By Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

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Zac Weisz
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
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March 20, 2026
2: The number of US federal prosecutors’ offices currently investigating whether Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro has connections to drug traffickers, per The New York Times. In the past, US President Donald Trump has alleged Petro has ties to the drug trade in Colombia, a country that is one of the US’s closest allies in Latin America and where cocaine production has surged in recent years. Similar investigations were conducted in the lead-up to former strongman Nicolas Maduro’s ousting from Venezuela by the US earlier this year.

800: The number of security officials that Chad, a country in central Africa, will send to Haiti, in the Caribbean, in a bid to help the government there fight off the powerful gangs that have controlled large parts of the country since Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination in 2021. The contribution will help the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force reach its full capacity of 5,500 by October.

2 billion: The approximate number of Muslims in the world celebrating Eid al-Fitr today, one of the holiest days on the Muslim calendar that marks the end of the month of Ramadan. But festivities are clouded for millions in the Middle East, where fighting continued with attacks on Iran and a wave of energy sites in the Gulf. Today also coincides with Nowruz, the Persian New Year, in Iran.

46%: The increase in fatalities from terrorism in Nigeria last year, according to a new report by the Institute for Economics & Peace. The spike sets it apart as the country where terrorism fatalities rose more than any other, fueled by violence involving Boko Haram and its affiliates. Globally, deaths from terrorism fell to their lowest levels in a decade.

donald trumpiran energy sitesmiddle east attacksmuslims eid alfitrpetro colombia

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