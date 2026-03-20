Hard numbers: Colombia’s president under US investigation, Chad to send security forces to Haiti, Eid celebrations in the midst of war, Terrorism deaths rise in Nigeria

The number of US federal prosecutors’ offices currently investigating whether Colombia’s Presidenthas connections to drug traffickers, per The New York Times. In the past, US Presidenthas alleged Petro has ties to the drug trade in Colombia, a country that is one of the US’s closest allies in Latin America and where cocaine production has surged in recent years. Similar investigations were conducted in the lead-up to former strongman’s ousting from Venezuela by the US earlier this year.

800: The number of security officials that Chad, a country in central Africa, will send to Haiti, in the Caribbean, in a bid to help the government there fight off the powerful gangs that have controlled large parts of the country since Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination in 2021. The contribution will help the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force reach its full capacity of 5,500 by October.

2 billion: The approximate number of Muslims in the world celebrating Eid al-Fitr today, one of the holiest days on the Muslim calendar that marks the end of the month of Ramadan. But festivities are clouded for millions in the Middle East, where fighting continued with attacks on Iran and a wave of energy sites in the Gulf. Today also coincides with Nowruz , the Persian New Year, in Iran.