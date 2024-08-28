We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Hard Numbers: Paralympic Games open in Paris, Slovaks re-up their air defenses, Ethiopia’s electrifying news, Mexico’s coalition close to supermajority
6: Slovakia is going to buy six mobile air defense systems from Israel in a deal worth about $600 million. The systems will replace ones that were sent by the previous Slovak government to neighboring Ukraine. The current government has clashed with its NATO allies over the wisdom of supporting Kyiv but has stressed the importance of defensive strength within the alliance.
1,550: Dam, that’s a lot of electricity. Ethiopia says that the controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which straddles the Blue Nile and has stoked severe tensions with downstream neighbors Egypt and Sudan, is now generating 1,550 megawatts of power, nearly double the output when it first opened in 2022. Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous country, sees the dam as the cornerstone of its long-term economic development.
1: Mexico’s ruling coalition is now just one seat shy of a supermajority in the Senate after two opposition lawmakers joined the Morena-led coalition of outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his incoming successor, Claudia Sheinbaum. A supermajority, or two-thirds control, would permit changes to the constitution, no small issue as the incoming Congress takes up a controversial judicial overhaul that would see the direct election of all justices.