Hard Numbers: The first year of Trump 2.0

2.7%: The US year-on-year inflation rate as of December. When Trump took office last January, consumer prices were rising at a rate of 3%. Since then, inflation briefly fell to as low as 2.3% – not far from the Fed’s target of 2% – but tariffs and continued high costs for housing and groceries have buoyed the number again. Although the US has seen strong economic growth during Trump’s second term, a majority of Americans say he hasn’t done enough to ease the cost of living.

89%: The drop in the number of law enforcement encounters with undocumented migrants at the southwest land border in the first year of Trump’s second term. Although the White House’s enforcement and deportation policies have generated some backlash – even among his Republican base – the administration has largely succeeded in deterring undocumented migrants from coming to the United States. Net migration is now negative for the first time in half a century.

7: The number of times Trump has changed the overall country-specific tariff on China during his second term. Last year, he announced extra tariffs on Feb. 1, March 3, April 2, and twice on April 9 – they peaked at 145% . He announced a temporary slowdown on May 12, before the two sides clinched a year-long trade truce in October. An eighth change could be in the works if Trump imposes punitive duties on countries that trade with Iran.

1,609: The estimated number of pardons and clemencies Trump has issued over the last year, up from 148 during all four years of his first term. The vast majority of the pardons this time around were for people convicted of crimes for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.