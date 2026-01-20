Skip to content
Hard Numbers: The first year of Trump 2.0

​U.S. President Donald Trump takes oath as Barron Trump and Melania Trump look on the day of his Presidential Inauguration at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025.

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.
See Full Bio
Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME.
See Full Bio
January 20, 2026

2.7%: The US year-on-year inflation rate as of December. When Trump took office last January, consumer prices were rising at a rate of 3%. Since then, inflation briefly fell to as low as 2.3% – not far from the Fed’s target of 2% – but tariffs and continued high costs for housing and groceries have buoyed the number again. Although the US has seen strong economic growth during Trump’s second term, a majority of Americans say he hasn’t done enough to ease the cost of living.

89%: The drop in the number of law enforcement encounters with undocumented migrants at the southwest land border in the first year of Trump’s second term. Although the White House’s enforcement and deportation policies have generated some backlash – even among his Republican base – the administration has largely succeeded in deterring undocumented migrants from coming to the United States. Net migration is now negative for the first time in half a century.

7: The number of times Trump has changed the overall country-specific tariff on China during his second term. Last year, he announced extra tariffs on Feb. 1, March 3, April 2, and twice on April 9 – they peaked at 145%. He announced a temporary slowdown on May 12, before the two sides clinched a year-long trade truce in October. An eighth change could be in the works if Trump imposes punitive duties on countries that trade with Iran.

1,609: The estimated number of pardons and clemencies Trump has issued over the last year, up from 148 during all four years of his first term. The vast majority of the pardons this time around were for people convicted of crimes for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

8: The number of points that Trump’s approval rating has fallen since he took office last January with a rating of 50%. Trump’s current net rating of -13 points (42% approval against 55% disapproval) is better than he was doing at this point in his first term.

