Moldova votes amid allegations of Russian meddling
Moldovans voted in a presidential election and a referendum on European integration on Sunday. President Maia Sandu is fighting for reelection on a pro-EU platform against 10 rivals, many of whom favor closer ties to Russia. The referendum would enshrine Moldova’s EU ambitions into its constitution.
A former Soviet state of roughly 3 million people that gained independence in 1991, Moldova sits landlocked between Ukraine and Romania and has been tugged between Eastern and Western influences ever since. One of Europe’s poorest nations, it is also bordered by Transnistria, a breakaway region along the Dnister River that declared independence in 1990, fearing Moldova’s potential reunification with Romania. Moscow maintains troops there, making the threat of Russian military action a constant concern.
Most recently, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Moldova to announce a $2 billion economic support package from the EU and Washington. At the same time, fugitive Moldovan oligarch Ilan Shor, now living in Russia, is accused of undermining Sandu’s EU ambitions by funneling millions in cash to her opponents, much of which has been seized by authorities.Election results are expected early Monday. While Sandu is expected to win, she could face a potential run-off against pro-Russian candidate Alexandr Stoianoglo on Nov. 3 if she fails to secure 50% of the vote. As for the referendum, pre-election polls by WatchDog, a Chisinau-based think tank, showed over 50% support. It needed a one-third turnout to be valid, which was achieved with a reported 51% participation rate.