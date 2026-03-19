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Vance bids to save Orbán, Thai Parliament selects PM, Venezuela’s interim leader puts her stamp on power

​Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary, right, alongside United States Vice President JD Vance. 07 Nov 2025

Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary, right, alongside United States Vice President JD Vance. 07 Nov 2025

Aaron Schwartz/POOL via CNP
By Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

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Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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March 19, 2026

Can JD Vance save Orbán?

US President Donald Trump’s allies have taken a major interest in European politics over the last 18 months, attempting to boost far-right leaders in Albania, Germany, and Poland. Now, Vice President JD Vance is aiming to boost MAGA’s closest ally on the continent: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Vance reportedly plans to visit Hungary in the coming days. However, with the election barely three weeks away, Orbán’s reelection campaign seems to have stalled: he continues to trail the pro-EU, center-right opposition leader Péter Magyar in polls. With European gas prices surging, and 2024 elections showing how inflation is kryptonite for incumbents worldwide, Vance has his work cut out if he wants to rescue Hungary’s far-right leader.

Thailand’s Charnvirakul wins big, now comes the hard part

On Thursday, Thailand’s parliament re-elected Anutin Charnvirakul as prime minister. Anutin was first elected in September, but only on the promise to dissolve parliament and hold elections within 45 to 60 days. Since then, Charnvirakul formed an unlikely coalition of more than a dozen parties, joining the populist Pheu Thai with his conservative Bhumjaithai party. Charnvirakul rode a wave of nationalist sentiment amid deadly border clashes with Cambodia, which in February elections, contributed to conservatives’ first win this century. His campaign has been a bid for stability after years of political turmoil, which will be no easy feat in Thailand. The country has experienced more than a dozen coups since absolute monarchy ended in 1932, and its economy has stagnated in the last decade.

Venezuela’s long-serving defense minister sacked

Acting president Delcy Rodríguez on Wednesday fired Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino and replaced him with former interior minister and intel chief, Gustavo Gonzalez López, a devoted Chavista hardliner who remains under US sanctions. This is her biggest cabinet shakeup since taking over in January after the Trump administration abducted her former boss, ousted President Nicolás Maduro. It signals that Rodríguez, who in practice rules at US gunpoint, has room to consolidate her own power while meeting Washington’s demands on economic issues – the US this week loosened sanctions on the Venezuelan national oil company. Any significant political liberalization of the regime appears to be far off.

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