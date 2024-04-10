Menu Icon
South Sudan

​South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit arrives for the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as South African's president, at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa May 25, 2019.

REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The world’s newest country —South Sudan was founded in 2011 — is set to hold long-delayed general elections in December. But the country’s myriad problems, ranging from political dysfunction and violence to rampant poverty and corruption, have raised serious doubts as to whether a vote will occur.

Nicholas Haysom, head of the UN Mission in South Sudan, recently warned that the country is not ready for free and fair elections. President Salva Kiir has indicated he will run for reelection, and is expected to face off against his top rival — First Vice President Riek Machar.

