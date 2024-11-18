Political mini crossword: It's cuffing (and uncuffing) season

Writer and Reporter
https://twitter.com/rileymcallanan
https://www.linkedin.com/in/riley-callanan-barnardcollege/
https://www.instagram.com/riley.callanan/
Riley Callanan
Writer and Reporter
Fresh out of Barnard College with a degree in political science, Riley is learning the ropes as a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).
Full Bio
Nov 18, 2024
For all the singles out there, it's cuffing season. But for many in Donald Trump's orbit, including himself and many of his cabinet picks, his recent presidential win has officially made it uncuffing season. Let us know how fast you solved it here.