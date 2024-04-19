Crisis RecoverySustainabilityDigital GovernanceDigital EquityEventsPodcastsAbout

Why Africa's power partnership with the World Bank should attract investors

April 19, 2024
GZERO Staff
Why Africa's power partnership with the World Bank should attract investors

There’s a word frequently used at global convenings like the World Bank Group’s Spring Meetings held this week in Washington, D.C.—multistakeholder. It refers to an approach to problem solving that involves input from a wide range of players—governments, civil society, private sector corporations and investors.

It will take a multistakeholder approach to bring an ambitious new project announced Wednesday to fruition, an initiative to provide electricity to 300 million people in Africa by 2030.

Of the world’s nearly 800 million people living without power, an estimated 570 million are in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to the World Bank. The organization is partnering with the African Development Bank and its own International Development Association to provide up to $30 billion in funding, but is also banking on private sector investment to help make this plan a reality.

At the meetings this week, GZERO’s Tony Maciulis spoke to Lucy Heintz, Head of Energy Infrastructure at Actis Energy Fund, a global investment company focused on sustainability. Heintz expressed optimism in the announcement and explained the reasons why it could be attractive to investors.

“This is a great ambition and it's a huge plan,” Heintz said. “If it's met on the other side by a real intent to do business by government, wherever those governments may be, in those countries where energy access is still lacking, then I think you can start to see the pieces fall into place.”

Heintz explained there are already tools in place that mitigate risk for cross-border private investors, such as the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), a World Bank organization that provides insurance for noncommercial political and economic risk.

Success stories already exist globally, Heintz explained, with India being a prime example.

“India has put in place the right legislative frameworks, the right regulation,” she said. “It's also invested in the enabling environment. So, there's a very successful transmission grid investment program, which is led by the government, but then brings in private sector once those projects are de-risked.”

As for concerns about carbon emissions and environmental risk from expanding electricity generation, Heintz says there is a greater danger in not bringing more people to power.

“Reliable electricity supply is fundamental if you want to have any ability to mitigate the risks of climate change, whether it's refrigeration, cooling, the ability to earn a livelihood, it's fundamental,” she said. “I think that's the most important thing to have in mind.”

For more of our 2024 IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings coverage, visit Global Stage.

From Your Site Articles
imfworld bankglobal stagetony maciulislucy heintzafricaelectricitysub-saharan africaprivate sectorfinanceindiaelectricity generationimf world bank spring meetings

More from Global Stage

How to tackle global challenges: The IMF & World Bank blueprint

How to tackle global challenges: The IMF & World Bank blueprint

The International Monetary Fund and World Bank’s Spring Meetings in Washington have told a tale of two economies: In the developed world, inflation is falling, and recession looks unlikely. But many of the world’s poorest countries are struggling under tremendous debt burdens inflated by rising interest rates that threaten to undo decades of development progress. That means these key lenders of last resort have their work cut out for them. But according to GZERO Senior Writer Matthew Kendrick, there's a proven model.

AI at the tipping point: danger to information, promise for creativity

AI at the tipping point: danger to information, promise for creativity

Artificial intelligence is on everyone's mind these days. The potential for AI to mess up democracy is scary, but the truth is that it can also make the world a better place. So, are bots good or bad for us? We asked a few experts to weigh in during the Global Stage livestream conversation "Risks and Rewards of AI," hosted by GZERO in partnership with Microsoft at this year's World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

How to protect elections in the age of AI

How to protect elections in the age of AI

GZERO Media, on the ground at the 2024 Munich Security Conference, held a Global Stage discussion on Feb. 17 entitled “Protecting Elections in the Age of AI.” We spoke with Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft; Ian Bremmer, president and founder of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media; Fiona Hill, senior fellow for the Center on the United States and Europe at Brookings; Eva Maydell, an EU parliamentarian and a lead negotiator of the EU Chips Act and Artificial Intelligence Act; Kersti Kaljulaid, the former president of Estonia; with European correspondent Maria Tadeo moderating. These thought leaders and experts discussed the implications of the rapid rise of AI amid this historic election year.

World Bank announces plan to bring power to 300 million in Africa

World Bank announces plan to bring power to 300 million in Africa

During the World Bank's annual Spring Meetings this week, the group announced a major new initiative to provide electricity to 300 million Africans by 2030. It is estimated that nearly 800 million people globally lack access to power, and the vast majority of them, 600 million, live on the African continent. GZERO’s Tony Maciulis met with the World Bank’s Director of Infrastructure for West Africa Franz Drees-Gross, to discuss the project's details.

Half the world can’t access healthcare. How can the World Bank help?

Half the world can’t access healthcare. How can the World Bank help?

Globally, a shocking 4.5 billion people — more than half the world’s population — lack access to essential healthcare and another 2 billion have to make tough financial choices to find care. That means for the majority of people on earth when a child is sick, families can’t get medicine; when a mother gives birth, the delivery is unsafe; when people develop chronic conditions, they go untreated.

World Bank economist: The poorest are getting poorer globally

World Bank economist: The poorest are getting poorer globally

The combined shocks of multiple crises, including the pandemic, wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, food insecurity, and inflation, have taken a massive toll on the 75 least developed economies, according to World Bank Group’s Deputy Chief Economist Ayhan Kose.

Digital Equity

Private sector partnership key to funding digital access for all

The fight to “connect every last person” to the internet

No internet, no education, says Vickie Robinson

Overcoming inefficiency with education

COVID upended the job market & focused employers on skills

Education’s digital revolution: why UN Secretary-General António Guterres says it's needed

More on Digital Equity

Digital Governance

Online violence means real-world danger for women in politics like EU's Lucia Nicholsonová

Online violence means real-world danger for women in politics like EU's Lucia Nicholsonová

The online abuse crisis threatens the mental health of young women worldwide

The online abuse crisis threatens the mental health of young women worldwide

What impact will AI have on gender equality?

What impact will AI have on gender equality?

Voters beware: Elections and the looming threat of deepfakes

Voters beware: Elections and the looming threat of deepfakes

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

About UsCareers PressContact Us Privacy PolicyTerms of Use
© 2024 GZERO Media. All Rights Reserved | A Eurasia Group company.
gzeromedia.com
GZERO Media logoMicrosoft logo