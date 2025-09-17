Menu Icon
Join Global Stage live from the 80th UN General Assembly

September 17, 2025
GZERO Media
Global Stage live from the 80th UN General Assembly | Tuesday, September 23 11:30 AM ET | gzeromedia.com/globalstage

On the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, our panel of global experts will discuss the future of global cooperation and governance in the age of AI. How can the UN and multilateralism keep pace with a technology transforming economies, societies, and geopolitics? And what will it take to ensure no country or society is left behind in the new AI economy?

Our livestream panel discussion, "Global Stage: Live from the 80th UN General Assembly" will examine these key issues on Tuesday, September 23 at 11:30 AM ET, live from the sidelines of UN headquarters on the first day of high-level General Debate. Watch live at gzeromedia.com/globalstage.

The discussion will be moderated by Julia Chatterley, journalist and former anchor at CNN International, and will feature a distinguished panel including:

  • Ian Bremmer, President and Founder, Eurasia Group and GZERO Media
  • Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development
  • Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President, Microsoft

This livestream is the latest in the award-winning Global Stage series, a partnership between GZERO and Microsoft that examines critical issues at the intersection of technology, politics, and society.

Join us on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at 11:30 AM ET at gzeromedia.com/globalstage to watch the discussion live.

Global Stage: Live from the 80th UN General Assembly

un general assemblyaiunited nationsartificial intelligencelivestreamian bremmerbrad smithglobal stagerebeca grynspanjulia chatterleymultilateralism

