Three numbers, one story: the US government shutdown

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).
The US government has officially shut down for the first time since 2019, after bitter partisan gridlock left Washington unable to pass a funding deal. Hundreds of thousands of “non-essential” federal workers now face the usual furloughs, but an added twist this time is that President Donald Trump has threatened to use the shutdown as an excuse to permanently fire many federal employees. Here is a look at how many workers of the 2 million civilian federal workers are in jeopardy until the government reopens.