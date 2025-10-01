Menu Icon
Three numbers, one story: the US government shutdown
The US government has officially shut down for the first time since 2019, after bitter partisan gridlock left Washington unable to pass a funding deal. Hundreds of thousands of “non-essential” federal workers now face the usual furloughs, but an added twist this time is that President Donald Trump has threatened to use the shutdown as an excuse to permanently fire many federal employees. Here is a look at how many workers of the 2 million civilian federal workers are in jeopardy until the government reopens.

trumpfederal workersus shutdown