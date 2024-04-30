Menu Icon
Alleged AI crime rocks Maryland high school

Pikesville High School, part of Baltimore County Public Schools, investigated a recording of racist and antisemitic remarks allegedly made by its principal, leading to the recent charges against Dazhon Darien.

Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun/TNS/ABACAPRESS.COM via Reuters

Dazhon Darien, a former athletic director at Pikesville High School in Baltimore County, Maryland, was arrested on April 25 and charged with a litany of crimes related to using AI to frame the school's principal. Darien allegedly created a fake AI voice of Principal Eric Eiswert, used it to generate racist and antisemitic statements, and posted the audio on social media in January. Eiswert was temporarily removed from the school after the audio emerged.

The police allege that Darien used the school’s internet to search for AI tools and sent emails about the recording. The audio was then sent to and posted by a popular Baltimore-area Instagram account on Jan. 17. It’s unclear which tool was used to make the recording, but digital forensics experts said it was clearly fake.

At least 10 states have some form of deepfake laws, though some are focused on pornography. Still, AI-specific charges are rare in the US. Darien was charged with disrupting school activities, theft, retaliation against a witness, and stalking.

Deepfake audio has become a major problem in global elections, but this story demonstrates it can also easily weaponize person-to-person disputes.

