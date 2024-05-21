Menu Icon
Bletchley leaders gather in Seoul

​A palace guard is silhouetted against the skyline of Seoul as he stands outside Gyeongbokgung Palace in the centre of the South Korean capital, May 6, 2015.

REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Six months after 28 countries signed onto the United Kingdom’s Bletchley Declaration, a global agreement to limit the risks of artificial intelligence, the UK is co-hosting a follow-up summit with South Korea’s government in the capital of Seoul. On May 21-22, leaders will meet to update one another on their progress toward the goals of the Bletchley Declaration. Representatives of top AI companies such as Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI will also attend.

The attendees will discuss AI’s energy impact, displacement of workers, and use for disinformation. The summit is billed as a mini summit, with many delegates attending virtually, and will serve as an interim meeting before a lengthier one that France will hold at a still-undetermined date.
