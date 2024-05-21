We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Bletchley leaders gather in Seoul
Six months after 28 countries signed onto the United Kingdom’s Bletchley Declaration, a global agreement to limit the risks of artificial intelligence, the UK is co-hosting a follow-up summit with South Korea’s government in the capital of Seoul. On May 21-22, leaders will meet to update one another on their progress toward the goals of the Bletchley Declaration. Representatives of top AI companies such as Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI will also attend.The attendees will discuss AI’s energy impact, displacement of workers, and use for disinformation. The summit is billed as a mini summit, with many delegates attending virtually, and will serve as an interim meeting before a lengthier one that France will hold at a still-undetermined date.