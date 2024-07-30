Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Hard Numbers: Tesla’s Grok infusion, New Jersey wants AI jobs, Visa’s fraud-busting, In-Cohere-nt strategy

​Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, and owner of X, looks on during the Milken Conference 2024 Global Conference Sessions at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on May 6, 2024.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, and owner of X, looks on during the Milken Conference 2024 Global Conference Sessions at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on May 6, 2024.

REUTERS/David Swanson/File Photo

5 billion: Elon Musk wants the Tesla board of directors to invest $5 billion in xAI, his artificial intelligence startup that built the Grok chatbot. Tesla’s self-driving ambitions depend on artificial intelligence, but this move also represents Musk’s ambition to further intermingle his many businesses. Grok lives entirely within X, formerly Twitter, and is available to paying subscribers.

500 million: The Garden State is making a half-billion dollar bet to become a hub for AI. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law on June 25 that allocates $500 million in tax credits for artificial intelligence companies and data centers willing to come to the state. It’s part of Murphy’s ongoing “AI Moonshot” to bring more AI jobs to the state.

40 billion: Visa says that artificial intelligence and machine learning helped it double its fraud detection in a year. Between October 2022 and September 2023, the payments company prevented $40 billion in fraud, double what they prevented the year prior. While AI can certainly help fraudsters trick people into handing over their credit card details or other sensitive information, it can also help financial services companies monitor and prevent irregular activity.

500 million: The AI startup Cohere, which makes enterprise AI tools, raised $500 million last week based on a $5.5 billion valuation. But the next day, it laid off 20 employees — about 5% of the company. The company called the decision “necessary” to ensure it remains “highly competitive and at the forefront of the industry.”

elon muskmuskgroknew jerseyphil murphyvisafraudcoheretesla

Today In 60 Seconds

Will Kamala Harris’ momentum last in the race against Trump?

Biden's exit overshadows Netanyahu's US visit

Starmer's plan to boost UK economy will take some time

With Biden out, can Kamala Harris defeat Trump?

RNC shows how Trump has transformed GOP

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest