Nvidia’s high-flying earnings aren’t good enough
Nvidia’s earnings reports have become a cultural phenomenon, with super-fan investors even throwing watch parties to tune into how high-flying the chip maker’s marks will be each quarter.
Last week, Nvidia, whose chips have fueled the current AI boom, reported more than $30 billion in sales in the second quarter of its fiscal year, up 122% from the same quarter last year. But even though it beat Wall Street analyst predictions, the stock sagged 7% after the report.Nvidia’s stock is up 147% since the start of 2024, leading the hottest part of the stock market. While some wonder if AI is little more than a speculative bubble with AI stocks soaring, Nvidia is now the third-most-valuable company globally, and the biggest question each quarter is: How good is good enough for investors?