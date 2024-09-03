Menu Icon
Nvidia’s high-flying earnings aren’t good enough

​FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed NVIDIA logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023.

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Nvidia’s earnings reports have become a cultural phenomenon, with super-fan investors even throwing watch parties to tune into how high-flying the chip maker’s marks will be each quarter.

Last week, Nvidia, whose chips have fueled the current AI boom, reported more than $30 billion in sales in the second quarter of its fiscal year, up 122% from the same quarter last year. But even though it beat Wall Street analyst predictions, the stock sagged 7% after the report.

Nvidia’s stock is up 147% since the start of 2024, leading the hottest part of the stock market. While some wonder if AI is little more than a speculative bubble with AI stocks soaring, Nvidia is now the third-most-valuable company globally, and the biggest question each quarter is: How good is good enough for investors?
