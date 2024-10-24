Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Bank of Canada makes jumbo interest rate cut

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem takes part in a news conference, after cutting key interest rate, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 23, 2024.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem takes part in a news conference, after cutting key interest rate, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 23, 2024.

REUTERS/Blair Gable

The Bank of Canada cut interest rates by .50 basis points on Wednesday, the steepest reduction since March 2020. The “jumbo” cut brings the cost of borrowing down to 3.75%. Previously, the bank introduced .25 basis point cuts in June, July, and September.

With the cut, Canada has become the first G7 country to slash rates four times. Gov. Tiff Macklem cited a drop in inflation to near the bank’s 2% inflation target and a softer-than-ideal economy, including weak business hiring, for the cut. Inflation was 1.6% in September.

The bank also signaled there may be more cuts to come.

Last month, the US Federal Reserve made its own jumbo cut, lowering interest rates by half a point, a deeper cut than many expected – and its first in four years as inflation returns to pre-pandemic levels. Inflation stateside was 2.4% in September.

The Fed, like the Bank of Canada, makes its own monetary decisions, but the two watch one another’s moves. Federal Reserve officials are already talking about more cuts and will next meet on Nov. 6.

While we may not be returning to the years of ultra-cheap borrowing that followed the 2008 financial crisis, the Fed and Bank of Canada cuts suggest a return to pre-pandemic rates, which will be welcome news to consumers and anyone shopping for a mortgage.

bank of canada

Today In 60 Seconds

What Sinwar's death means for the war in Gaza

EU Summit focuses on migration crisis

Canada's fight with India over Sikh assassination heats up again

Is an EU-China trade war brewing?

Why Trump-Putin calls are cause for concern

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest