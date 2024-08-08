We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Graphic Truth: Will this year's wildfires scorch records?
Wildfires are burning across Western Canada, causing smoke to drift over Montana, Colorado, Kansas, Wisconsin, and other parts of the Midwest.
If you’re having a flashback to the amber smoke that cloaked cities across Canada and the US last summer, you’re not alone. That’s why we decided to look at how this year’s wildfire season compares to last year’s.
This year, Canada’s nearly 3,917 blazes have already burned more than 2.7 million hectares, with about 852 active wildfires as of the end of July. The good news? It’s considerably less land than had been scorched by the end of July 2023.
While that may paint the picture that the 2024 wildfire season will be less severe than the historic 2023 season, this year’s blazes may just be off to a slow start. Experts have warned that last year’s warm fall and winter, along with droughts and minimal snowfall, could potentially lead the 2024 fire season to be even worse than last year.