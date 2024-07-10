We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Senator Mark Kelly on President Biden's future in the 2024 race and fitness for office
Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill are falling in line behind President Biden, despite mounting calls from voters and even some Congressional Democrats to step aside in the US presidential race after his disastrous debate performance last month. With the stakes of the 2024 elections so high, Democrats are framing the race as a choice between stability and sensible governance in a potential second Biden administration versus chaos and threats to democracy if Trump were reelected.
Ian Bremmer sat down with Senator Mark Kelly for an upcoming episode of GZERO World and asked about the future of President Biden's candidacy and whether he's confident Biden has the stamina and ability to lead the country for another four years. Kelly, who was elected the same year as Biden and Kamala Harris, says the administration's accomplishments speak for themselves and the president has "made it clear he's going all the way to November."
"My expectation is we're going to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. To go back to the Donald Trump administration would be a huge mistake," Kelly insisted, "When you consider how destructive Trump would be to this country, I think it's an easy choice for every American voter to make."
