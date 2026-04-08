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Hard number: Cuba gets bigger bills for bigger problems

The number of new banknotes Cuba issued this month to deal with rampant inflation. The 2,000 and 5,000 Cuban peso notes are roughly worth $4 and $10, respectively.

The number of new banknotes Cuba issued this month to deal with rampant inflation. The 2,000 and 5,000 Cuban peso notes are roughly worth $4 and $10, respectively.

Natalie Johnson
Riley Callanan
By Riley CallananApril 08, 2026
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

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Cubans are no strangers to carrying large bundles of cash just to get through daily shopping, a habit born from years of relentless inflation. Things have only gotten worse lately, since a de facto US oil blockade sent prices even higher. To ease the burden of transactions, Havana is introducing two new banknotes, the largest of which is worth five times as much as anything previously in circulation.

havanainflationpricescuba banknotes

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