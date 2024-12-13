Menu Icon
How Syrian rebels toppled Assad's regime

President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
The last time Syrians sought to oust the Bashar Assad regime, the ensuing crackdown sparked a 14-year-long civil war, killing over 500,000 Syrians and creating nearly six million refugees. So why did things change this time? Ian Bremmer explains.


GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, the award-winning weekly global affairs series, airs nationwide on US public television stations (check local listings).

New digital episodes of GZERO World are released every Monday on YouTube. Don't miss an episode: subscribe to GZERO's YouTube channel and turn on notifications (🔔).

ian explainsian bremmergzero world with ian bremmerassadsyria civil warsyrian refugeessyrian national armysyrian conflictsyria

