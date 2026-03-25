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Signs of Russia’s spring offensive

Signs of Russia’s spring offensive
Riley Callanan
By Riley CallananMarch 25, 2026
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

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Moscow also launched 23 cruise missiles and seven ballistic missiles at Ukrainian cities, including the city of Lviv, which is near the Polish border and not usually targeted. The strikes also come as Russia intensifies its front-line attacks out East, leading analysts to conclude that Russia’s spring offensive has begun. The Kremlin’s goal: take the strategically integral Donetsk region as the cold thaws.

moscowballistic missilesukrainerussia spring offensive

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