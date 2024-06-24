We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
All eyes on the Biden-Trump debate
On Thursday, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will appear together at CNN studios in Atlanta for a hotly anticipated90-minute debate. CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate the event, and the network says they “will use all tools at their disposal to enforce timing and ensure a civilized discussion.” (Good luck with that.)
This face-off will be different from past presidential debates. In particular, there will be no studio audience, and each candidate’s microphone will be switched off when it’s the other guy’s turn to speak.
But before we check in with the candidates, we want your thoughts on this debate.
A few questions for you…
- Will you watch the debate live?
- Do you think it will matter for the election’s outcome?
- What’s the one issue you care about most in this election?
- If you could pose one general question to both candidates, what would you ask?
- What do you think would be the toughest question for Biden to handle? For Trump?
To answer the first three, please click here to take our poll. For either of the last two, please send us your thoughts here, along with your name and location, as we will reprint some of the most interesting answers later in the week in GZERO Daily.