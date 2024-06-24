Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

All eyes on the Biden-Trump debate

​Combination picture showing U.S. President Joe Biden delivering remarks on lowering costs for American families.

Combination picture showing U.S. President Joe Biden delivering remarks on lowering costs for American families.

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque and Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

On Thursday, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will appear together at CNN studios in Atlanta for a hotly anticipated90-minute debate. CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate the event, and the network says they “will use all tools at their disposal to enforce timing and ensure a civilized discussion.” (Good luck with that.)

This face-off will be different from past presidential debates. In particular, there will be no studio audience, and each candidate’s microphone will be switched off when it’s the other guy’s turn to speak.

But before we check in with the candidates, we want your thoughts on this debate.

A few questions for you…

  1. Will you watch the debate live?
  2. Do you think it will matter for the election’s outcome?
  3. What’s the one issue you care about most in this election?
  4. If you could pose one general question to both candidates, what would you ask?
  5. What do you think would be the toughest question for Biden to handle? For Trump?

To answer the first three, please click here to take our poll. For either of the last two, please send us your thoughts here, along with your name and location, as we will reprint some of the most interesting answers later in the week in GZERO Daily.
2024 presidential electionus electionbidentrumppresidential debate

Today In 60 Seconds

Putin's rare North Korea visit will deepen ties

Trump's VP pick: The short list

Biden and Trump both betting debates will make the other look bad

Macron's snap election gamble will have repercussions for France and EU

Hunter Biden's convictions won't derail his father's re-election bid

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest