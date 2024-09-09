We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Debate Bingo: Kamala Harris v. Donald Trump
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will face off in their first presidential debate of the 2024 US election campaign on Tuesday, September 10th. That means it is time for another round of: DEBATE BINGO!
Tuesday's 90-minute debate will air on ABC News at 9 PM ET and will be moderated by ABC anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis. It will be held at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. This marks not only the first time that Harris and Trump will debate, but also the first time they will meet each other in person.
Some tips on DEBATE BINGO: you can make it a competition with your fellow politics nerd pals by printing out GZERO Media's debate bingo cards. Or just screenshot them and share with your friends to compare online. There are four different cards so that each player can have a unique board. Every time one of the candidates says one of these words or terms, X it on your card. The first player to get five across wins. And if you really want to jazz it up, you can mark each of your words by taking a swig of your favorite beverage, doing five burpees, or donating to your favorite charity or political candidate.
Enjoy! Follow our coverage of the debate with us on social media too - we'll be on X @gzeromedia.
Harris Trump Debate Bingo Card 1
Harris Trump Debate Bingo Card 2
Harris Trump Debate Bingo Card 3
Harris Trump Debate Bingo Card 4
