Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Debate Bingo: Kamala Harris v. Donald Trump

Debate Bingo - Round 1: US Presidential Debates 2024

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will face off in their first presidential debate of the 2024 US election campaign on Tuesday, September 10th. That means it is time for another round of: DEBATE BINGO!

Tuesday's 90-minute debate will air on ABC News at 9 PM ET and will be moderated by ABC anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis. It will be held at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. This marks not only the first time that Harris and Trump will debate, but also the first time they will meet each other in person.

Some tips on DEBATE BINGO: you can make it a competition with your fellow politics nerd pals by printing out GZERO Media's debate bingo cards. Or just screenshot them and share with your friends to compare online. There are four different cards so that each player can have a unique board. Every time one of the candidates says one of these words or terms, X it on your card. The first player to get five across wins. And if you really want to jazz it up, you can mark each of your words by taking a swig of your favorite beverage, doing five burpees, or donating to your favorite charity or political candidate.

Enjoy! Follow our coverage of the debate with us on social media too - we'll be on X @gzeromedia.

Download Debate Bingo Card 1

Download Debate Bingo Card 2

Download Debate Bingo Card 3

Download Debate Bingo Card 4


Harris Trump Debate Bingo Card 1

Harris Trump Debate Bingo Card 1

Harris Trump Debate Bingo Card 2

Harris Trump Debate Bingo Card 2

Harris Trump Debate Bingo Card 3

Harris Trump Debate Bingo Card 3

Harris Trump Debate Bingo Card 4

Harris Trump Debate Bingo Card 4

Remember, there's more going on in the world than just the US election, so subscribe to GZERO Daily, our newsletter on global politics, and watch our weekly show GZERO World with Ian Bremmer right here and on public television.


From Your Site Articles
debateus electionsus presidential election 2024trumpus politicsdebate bingokamala harris

Today In 60 Seconds

Why Egypt and Turkey finally resumed relations

Starmer pursues EU alliances to soften Brexit blow

Defining Kamala Harris at DNC 2024

Ukraine's Kursk invasion complicates Putin's war efforts

DNC unites around 3 key themes

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest