Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Will Harris and Trump debate?

Vice President Kamala Harris walks to board Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., July 30, 2024.

Vice President Kamala Harris walks to board Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., July 30, 2024.

The Kamala Harris campaign and its surrogates have drawn media attention in recent days by calling Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his running-mate JD Vanceweird.” They’ve now begun to call Trump a chicken.

Weeks ago, Trump and President Joe Biden agreed to two debates, one hosted by CNN on June 27 and a second, hosted by ABC News, on Sept. 10. Now that Biden has withdrawn from the race, Harris, aware that Trump remains a slight favorite in November, wants that second debate.

On July 23, Trump said he would “absolutely” debate Harris, but a few days later, a Trump campaign spokesman said Trump wouldn’t agree to debate Harris “until Democrats formally decide on their nominee.” The Harris campaign countered that Trump agreed to debate Biden before his nomination became official.

On Monday, Trump told a reporter he would “probably end up debating Harris,” but that he had good reason not to agree. He pointed to his still-strong poll numbers and his opinion that ABC News was biased against him.

The Harris campaign quickly responded that Kamala Harris will be there on Sept. 10 whether Trump shows up or stays away. “We’ll see if Trump shows,” read a campaign statement.

Sometime over the next week, delegates will formally nominate Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s nominee for president, and the Harris-Trump game of chicken over debates will only become more intense.

donald trumpkamala harris

Today In 60 Seconds

Biden's Supreme Court reform has zero chance of becoming law

Will Kamala Harris’ momentum last in the race against Trump?

Biden's exit overshadows Netanyahu's US visit

Starmer's plan to boost UK economy will take some time

With Biden out, can Kamala Harris defeat Trump?

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest