We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Will Harris and Trump debate?
The Kamala Harris campaign and its surrogates have drawn media attention in recent days by calling Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his running-mate JD Vance “weird.” They’ve now begun to call Trump a chicken.
Weeks ago, Trump and President Joe Biden agreed to two debates, one hosted by CNN on June 27 and a second, hosted by ABC News, on Sept. 10. Now that Biden has withdrawn from the race, Harris, aware that Trump remains a slight favorite in November, wants that second debate.
On July 23, Trump said he would “absolutely” debate Harris, but a few days later, a Trump campaign spokesman said Trump wouldn’t agree to debate Harris “until Democrats formally decide on their nominee.” The Harris campaign countered that Trump agreed to debate Biden before his nomination became official.
On Monday, Trump told a reporter he would “probably end up debating Harris,” but that he had good reason not to agree. He pointed to his still-strong poll numbers and his opinion that ABC News was biased against him.
The Harris campaign quickly responded that Kamala Harris will be there on Sept. 10 whether Trump shows up or stays away. “We’ll see if Trump shows,” read a campaign statement.
Sometime over the next week, delegates will formally nominate Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s nominee for president, and the Harris-Trump game of chicken over debates will only become more intense.