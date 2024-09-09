Menu Icon
GZERO presidential debate scorecard: Rate the debate!

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

GZERO will try to declare a winner of Tuesday night's debate. Check out our scoring rubric. If you use it when you watch, let us know who you awarded the most points. Not feeling like keeping score? We also have bingo cards for your debate watch party here.

Download Debate Scorecard

GZERO presidential debate scorecard: Debate performance rubric to rate Harris and Trump debate performance

